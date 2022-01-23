Cards for the Emporia Gift Match Program went on sale Tuesday, and will continue through Friday, Jan. 28.
The first round of the City of Emporia’s Gift Card Program netted the sale of 1,414 cards at $10 each. The cards for the initial sale expire on Jan. 31. Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne told the Emporia City Council that she was pleased with the program’s initial phase.
“I’ve received lots and lots and lots of wonderful comments from both citizens and businesses,” Hawthorne said. “They’ve been very appreciative — bring a tear to your eye on some of them. I think it was a really good program. It was not quite as difficult to implement as I thought it would be.”
The final opportunity for participating customers to purchase cards for the second round is from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday at the City offices, 201 South Main St. Cards for the second round of the program expire March 7. Participating companies are licensed in the Emporia City limits.
The creation of the Gift Card Match Program is an effort to assist local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The City used $25,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to boost small businesses in the City of Emporia. Citizens purchased up to five $10 cards for a total of $50. Participating firms matched the purchase price doubling the value of the gift cards. The same rules apply to the second round.
When the Emporia City Council cleared the program in November, Hawthorne hoped it would be a shot in the arm of area businesses.
“Our businesses are the backbone of our economy here in the City of Emporia, and with your help, we can give them the support they need to keep their doors open and resume normal operations,” Hawthorne said.
