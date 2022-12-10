On Nov. 19, 3-year-old Elayna Thomas competed in the Poise Pageantry Miss Tidewater Pageant. Thomas is the daughter of Mecha Wyche and Elijah Thomas.
Thomas took home the Miss Tidewater Hope Queen Title. The pageant itself raised funds for Relay for Life and collected books for literacy. The tot also took home the win for print model in her age division.
Thomas was sponsored by her family, her parents, Mayor Lawanda Tatum, Totaro Elementary School, Roanoke Rapids Library, Greensville Elementary School, Emporia-Greensville Improvement Association, and Eagle Vision Photography.
