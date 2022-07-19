A new school year is just two months away, and Greensville County Public Schools are wasting no time making major upgrades at all four schools in the county system before fall rolls around.
When students return to school, they will notice major changes the second they set foot in the building. This is especially true at Greensville County High School, where all main hallways, most of the classrooms, and the gymnasium are undergoing a repainting.
“It has been a long time since we had some needed painting done,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “And I am happy to say that…here, in the land of the Eagles, we no longer have pink tile. We have green and white, and it has made a tremendous difference in the hallway of the building.”
Other, more vital improvements are occurring within the walls of all four schools. The high school is installing new exterior doors, air conditioner units, restroom stalls, clocks, and a new ice machine for the concession stand, in addition to electrical and alarm system upgrades. E.W. Wyatt Middle School is receiving upgrades to its roofing and security cameras, while Belfield Elementary will have its parking lot repaved.
Meanwhile, the school system is making a major transportation overhaul, purchasing five new vehicles from Owen Ford in Jarratt to replace its aging fleet. These consist of two cars, two vans, and one SUV. These will be used for maintenance and teaching driver’s ed, among other purposes. The old vehicles will be auctioned off later this summer.
In the future, GCPS also hopes to upgrade its aging bus fleet, which will start when the high school receives its first-ever “activity bus” by August. This will ferry athletes to road athletic events, including the fall sports of football, golf, and volleyball. GCPS also plans to purchase a new school bus and submit a grant for one electric bus.
“One of the requirements would be that you have to turn in an old gas bus that has been in existence for 20 years,” said Dr. Edwards. “And so what we’re trying to do is get rid of these old school buses that we have in the fleet.”
