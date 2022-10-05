Melanie Hall won the Overall Miss Virginia Peanut Pageant here in Emporia. Hall is 4 years old. She’s the daughter of Shenae and Isaiah Hall. Born and raised here in Emporia. Melanie is so loving sweet and very outgoing. Her favorite things to do are sing, dance, and play with her siblings Taylor, Kendall, Inez and Messiah. She was also crowned Prettiest Dress, Best Casual Wear, and Best Circus Wear.
Hall tabbed Emporia's Miss Virginia Peanut winner
