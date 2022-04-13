On Monday afternoon, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors took time out of its monthly meeting to pay tribute to a man who helped bring the county into the 21st century.
“Now therefore it be resolved that the Greensville County Board of Supervisors expresses its sincerest gratitude to Charles ‘Mike’ Veliky for his dedicated service to the county of Greensville, its employees, and the citizens,” said County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge.
To show just how important Veliky’s services have been, the county government complex on Greensville County Circle where this very meeting was held would not have been built without him.
On March 1, Veliky retired from his post as building inspector for Greensville County, leaving behind a long and positive legacy of civil service that dates back to 1988 when he started off with the county as a utility inspector.
Over the years, Veliky’s list of positions, responsibilities, and achievements grew exponentially, as he took on the roles of building official, fire marshal, 911 coordinator, and amusement device inspector, among others.
During his long tenure with Greensville County, Veliky oversaw the construction of the Dominion power plant, the mid-90s renovation of the county courthouse on Main Street, and the construction of the county government complex near Golden Leaf Commons and Southside Virginia Community College.
Today, Veliky devotes his time to his civic group, the Southside Virginia Landsharks, as well as the construction of his new house in Lake Gaston, North Carolina.
