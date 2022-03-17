It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which is especially true for children developing their minds in school. With that in mind, volunteers from Emporia and Greensville County’s law enforcement volunteered to hand out breakfast to the children of Belfield Elementary School on Wednesday morning, as part of National School Breakfast Week.
Among the members of the Emporia Police Department and Greensville County Sheriff’s Office who volunteered at Belfield were County Sheriff W.T. Jarratt, Jr. and Lt. Katina Mason. They were joined by Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge.
According to the School Nutrition Association, who promotes National School Breakfast Week, students who eat school breakfast are more likely to reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math, score higher on standardized tests, and generally be more alert.
“We enjoyed meeting the children this morning and hope they had a wonderful day!” wrote Jarratt on the G.C.S.O.’s Facebook page.
