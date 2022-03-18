Easter may still be more than a month away, but now is as good a time as any to get an Easter portrait that will last forever. Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts, operated by Clements and Stephanie Mayes, is offering Easter portraits at its studio located on Halifax Street in Emporia.
Clements and Stephanie formed the Picture Perfect frame shop in 2000 to complement Clements’ already-existing photography business. In 2011, Picture Perfect moved into its current location in the old First National Bank building on Halifax Street. Seven years later, the Mayes added a gift shop to their offerings.
Picture Perfect is also available for family portraits, senior portraits, graduation pictures, and team sports photos, while Clements also performs commercial and real estate photography.
To schedule your appointment for an Easter portrait before March 26, call Clements Mayes at 434-634-5885.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.