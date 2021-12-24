JARRATT — It may have been the furthest possible thing from a “White Christmas” -- roughly 60 degrees with intermittent rain -- but that didn’t stop the town of Jarratt from coming out for its first-ever Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon.
“Rain or shine, we’re gonna get everybody in the Christmas spirit,” said Jarratt mayor Melanie Wilson. “That’s what this is about, is pulling this community together and to get everybody to remember what the Christmas season is actually about.”
The parade began on Holly Street, adjacent to the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department building. The vehicles proceeded down Jarratt Avenue onto Braxton Avenue, down Grigg Avenue onto Allen Road and back toward the fire department, with some of them tossing candy and treats to any children looking on.
Leading the way was Greensville County High School’s acclaimed marching band, the G-Force, led by drum major Mechi Powell.
Among the participants were the Greensville County Board of Supervisors and Water & Sewer Authority as well as the Town of Jarratt Council (including mayor Wilson). Also taking part were the Stony Creek Fire Department, Rideout Equipment, and a host of antique cars and farm vehicles.
Many of these participated in earlier parades held in Greensville County this season, including the Virginia Peanut Festival and Emporia’s own holiday parade held two weeks earlier.
“The majority of the challenges were trying to actually set a date that didn’t interfere with anybody else’s date since this was the first time we’ve done this,” said Wilson.
One of the more hard-to-miss vehicles at the parade was the “Big Pig” miniature train promoting the Big Pig Bar-B-Que restaurant in Stony Creek, owned by Chester Carter. According to Brittney Smith, who wore the Big Pig suit for the occasion, the restaurant had actually planned to promote themselves at an earlier parade in Emporia before dropping out.
Also appearing at the parade was Otto Wachsmann, making one of his first public appearances since winning the 75th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in the November election. He officially takes office in January.
Trailing the rest of the vehicles was a float carrying none other than “Santa Claus” -- actually played by Virginia Department of Transportation employee James Rideout.
After the parade, most of the attendees gathered at Jarratt’s usual hotspot, the Johns Manville Clubhouse, bringing their children to take pictures on the lap of “Santa Claus”, who also handed out goodies.
