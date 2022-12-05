As any teacher or principal will tell you, the smartphone is one of the scourges of the modern-day school setting. Despite all of the wondrous conveniences it holds, it has also been a major source of distraction and cheating in the classroom.
This year, two men from Greensville County Public Schools hope to change that with a handy little pouch which has already made waves around the world over the last decade.
At the Greensville County School Board meeting on Monday night, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Wayne Scott and E.W. Wyatt Middle School teacher Bernie Zdancewicz presented the Yondr system to the five-member board.
“The pouch is…going to be quite beneficial for us because it takes away the distraction in our classrooms,” said Dr. Scott.
If implemented, students would not have access to their cell phones for the duration of the school day. As they walk into the building, students will turn in their cell phones and place them in a special magnetic pouch. They will only retrieve their cell phones once they leave the building at the end of the school day.
During their presentation, Scott and Zdancewicz cited a survey of 900 schools which currently use Yondr. 83% of those schools reported an improvement in student engagement, while 74% reported an improvement in student behavior.
The two also claimed that lack of access to cell phones would improve the social fabric of school, citing instances where students saw other students fighting and opted to stand by and film the altercation with their phones instead of trying to break up the scuffle.
“You’re also going to find that the number of students that has to go to the restroom is going to go down,” said Zdancewicz. “You have students that will ask to go to the restroom so they can text their buddies or take a selfie.”
After first being deployed at a school in New York in 2018, Yondr is now in more than 1,000 schools around the world. The system is also commonly used at concerts and live shows to prevent attendees from using their smartphones to make unauthorized recordings.
Already, several school divisions in Virginia and North Carolina have implemented the Yondr system, including the Hopewell City School District, who began deploying the pouches at the start of this school year in August.
Some parents at Yondr-enabled school districts have shown concern that without cell phones on hand, their children may be unable to call for help during dire emergency situations, such as a fire or an active shooter situation. However, the two speakers at Monday’s school board meeting saw an upside even in this.
“If we have an emergency situation, we want the students to be following directions, paying attention to the teacher, getting themselves out of harm’s way,” said Zdancewicz. “We don’t want them trying to stop and take a picture or taking a video of it.”
Zdancewicz hopes to test Yondr at the middle school first before expanding it to other schools in the Greensville County district.
“In our conversations with Hopewell, they felt like it was much more effective in the middle school,” said Zdancewicz. “They were having a lot less issues with it, so they felt like that was the best place to start.”
Zdancewicz and Scott are aiming to implement Yondr by the start of the winter semester in January 2023, although Zdancewicz admitted that this may not be a realistic timeframe.
Regardless, all present at the board meeting agreed that something had to be done about cell phone distractions sooner rather than later.
“For all the good things that our cell phone does, it also does some very incriminating things in a place called school,” said Greensville Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “If we lived in a perfect society, we would not have fights among young people…but instead, the cry for help, when you say ‘stop that’, is presented in the form of ‘let’s film that.’”
