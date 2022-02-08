The COVID-19 pandemic has led to shortages of all kinds, from graphics cards to Gatorade. But few of these have been as pressing as the nationwide blood shortage which has gripped hospitals everywhere, including Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia.
Over the past two years, COVID-19 and its many variants have forced people to spend more time isolating and shuttering themselves indoors. This has caused a significant decrease in the amount of blood drives, and thus, blood donations. Millions of people in need of transfusions -- including those suffering from trauma and chronic heart conditions -- have been left out of luck.
“We’re in a place where there’s a critical shortage of blood and patients are in need,” said Dr. John Yosay, Chief Medical Officer at Bon Secours. “We certainly want to encourage anyone who’s able to do so to donate.”
Although there is a shortage of blood of all types, people with O-negative blood are especially encouraged to donate whenever possible. O-negative is the “universal” blood type which is most often given in an emergency with patients whose type is unknown. According to the Red Cross, type O-negative blood would be the first type to run out during a shortage.
“Really, it’s the type-O bloods and your type-B...those are the two types that donation centers tend to need the most,” said Dr. Yosay.
The American Red Cross is the main supplier of blood donations for Bon Secours SVMC, and holds blood drives in Emporia six times a year at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville -- most recently on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The following Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for March 16.
There may be other Red Cross blood drives slightly further afield in Southside Virginia. To secure your place at one of these and potentially save a life, log onto redcrossblood.org.
