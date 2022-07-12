The Greensville Retired Teachers Association awarded two graduating seniors of Greensville County High School scholarships of $500 each at their Senior Awards Night program on May 26.
The recipients of the scholarships were Kera Bullock with a grade point average of 3.2 and Alana White with a grade point average of 3.9. The scholarships were presented by GRTA President, Mrs. Genell T. Smith.
Bullock is the daughter of Adrienne Bullock and has been accepted at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, to major in Computer Science.
White is the daughter of Chaka Mayes and has been accepted at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington to major in Criminology.
Both young ladies plan to attend their respective schools in the fall. We congratulate them and wish for them the best as they embark upon a new chapter of the future.
