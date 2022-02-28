For nearly two years, Greensville County Public Schools students were learning virtually or wearing masks as a COVID-19 prevention measure. The mandatory face-covering step ends Tuesday.
On Feb. 16, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739 into law allowing parents to opt-out of the mandate for their children beginning March 1. The Greensville County School Board meets Monday to end the order officially.
The wearing of masks measure doesn’t ultimately end as of yet. GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards clarified the changes regarding face coverings in a letter to students’ families in the school division.
“It is important however to note that per federal regulations, students will need to continue wearing masks on school buses,” Edwards wrote. “Additionally, all staff members will also be required to wear masks in our buildings, per Virginia Department of Labor and Industry guidelines. As a division, we will continue to strongly encourage mask wearing as a key strategy in our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community. We will focus on maintaining a positive and welcoming learning environment in which students feel comfortable wearing a mask.We will continue to review and update our mitigation strategies to keep our staff and students safe and our schools open for the remainder of the school year. As always, thank you for your flexibility, support, and understanding as we navigate the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
