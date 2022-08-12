In fewer than seven weeks, Emporia-Greensville will celebrate the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. What follows is a list of some things that came about after 1963, the year of the first Annual Virginia Peanut Festival.
Regardless of your age, be prepared to be very surprised to learn that the Annual Virginia Peanut Festival is older than:
1964 – The Beatles first appeared live on the TV show called The Ed Sullivan Show
The first Fort Mustang
1965 – First Space Walk outside of a capsule
First Charlie Brown Christmas Special on TV
1967 – First NFL Super Bowl
First Chevrolet Camaro
1968 – First 911 call is made
1969 – First Virginia is for Lovers state slogan emerges
First Woodstock Music Festival is held
1971 – First Crock Pot is sold by Rival Co.
First Amtrak Passenger Rail Service
1973 – First call is made on a cellular phone
1974 – First Virginia Pork Festival in Emporia, VA
First issue of People Magazine is published
1975 – First Pork, Peanut & Pine Festival in Surry, VA
First baseball, hotdog, apple pie and Chevrolet TV ad
1979 – First Meherrin River Arts Council show, Emporia, VA
1980 – First CNN broadcast
1982 – First USA Today newspaper is published
1985 – First pair of Air Jordan sneakers by Nike are sold
1988 – First Taste of Brunswick Festival, Lawrenceville, VA
Be sure to save the date, Saturday, Sept. 24, and plan to enjoy the 60th anniversary of The Virginia Peanut Festival. The parade down Main Street gets underway at 11 a.m.
Look for future articles that will outline the many other activities that will be part of this year’s Virginia Peanut Festival.
