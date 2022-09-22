Greensville County had its opportunities in Richmond against Thomas Jefferson last week. Unfortunately for the green and gold, it could not take advantage. The Eagles lost for the first time in three outings this season, coming up short 20-6.
Greensville’s Hasaan Edwards stood out on the offensive side of the ball. The senior receiver hauled six catches for more than 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Jahvante Harding earned Defensive Player of the Game honors for Greensville County. The senior grabbed a key interception and took it to the Thomas Jefferson 5-yard line to give his squad a golden opportunity. The great field position was squandered when the green and gold turned the ball over a short time later.
Greensville County (2-1) kicks off Tri-Rivers District action at 7 p.m. Friday against Sussex-Central (2-1) at the Eagle’s Nest in Emporia. The Tigers come into the contest riding a two-game winning streak. Last week Sussex-Central topped Colonial Beach 20-6. The Eagles and Tigers did not meet on the field last season.
