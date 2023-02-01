On Friday, March 3, the EGHS hosts its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Tickets are $35 for the slow-cooked pork and $40 for the addition of Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce.
The pork will be available from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot in a drive-thru format.
All proceeds go to the care of the animals. The money raised from the sale assists with the operations of the EGHS, such as food, supplies, and medical expenses. The EGHS does not receive city or county funding. Community support efforts, financially and others, have helped the EGHS survive after its founding in 2004. In February 2008, the EGHS broke ground on its 4,000-square-foot facilities in the Emporia Industrial Park. Malone, EGHS president, said a lot of work is involved in running the shelter.
“It’s a demanding everyday job that includes weekends,” Malone said. “It takes special volunteers to do this kind of work. God always comes through for us. The people that support us are so special, so when you think about all those little faces down there depending on us, they would be dead if it wasn’t for us. It’s wonderful being able to make a difference.”
The top EGHS fundraiser is the annual Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon held each May at the Golden Leaf Commons. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has erased the opportunity for the last three years. It is returning this year in May. The semi-annual Boston Butt Sale is the first order of business for the EGHS.
To order a Boston Butt, call (434) 634-3413 or drop by Peggy Malone State Farm Insurance at 113 Baker St., Emporia.
