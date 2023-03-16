-

Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville CEO Kristin Vaughan speaks at Tuesday's meeting of the Emporia Rotary Club, regarding grants for a new playground.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

At this Tuesday’s meeting of the Emporia Rotary Club, Kristin Vaughan of Emporia’s Community Health Action Team unveiled plans for a new, state-of-the-art community playground to be built near the current Meherrin River Park.

The proposed playground would be located on what is now a, 11-acre parcel of timberland off Meherrin Park Road in Emporia. This would be the third playground planned by the Community Health Action Team. The first is located at Veterans Memorial Park near the Meherrin River Trail and the post office. The second, to be located next to the Greensville County High School tennis courts, has yet to begin construction. 

