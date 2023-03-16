At this Tuesday’s meeting of the Emporia Rotary Club, Kristin Vaughan of Emporia’s Community Health Action Team unveiled plans for a new, state-of-the-art community playground to be built near the current Meherrin River Park.
The proposed playground would be located on what is now a, 11-acre parcel of timberland off Meherrin Park Road in Emporia. This would be the third playground planned by the Community Health Action Team. The first is located at Veterans Memorial Park near the Meherrin River Trail and the post office. The second, to be located next to the Greensville County High School tennis courts, has yet to begin construction.
The grant came courtesy of Kaboom, a national non-profit dedicated to “ending playspace inequity” by funding the design and construction of playgrounds for disadvantaged and low-income communities. Kaboom’s website claims that the organization has spearheaded the construction of more than 17,000 playgrounds and served over 11 million children in its 25 years of existence.
Late last year, Kaboom — in conjunction with the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth (VFHY) — offered grant funding for eight new playgrounds to be constructed across the commonwealth. It was a competitive grant process that mostly boiled down to first-come first-serve. Fortunately, Vaughan got in on the ground floor early thanks to a chance introduction to Kaboom this past December.
CHAT had already submitted an application for a grant from VFHY for playground equipment, when Vaughan received a call from VFHY grants administrator Judy Sparrow.
“She said, ‘Hey, we have some people from Kaboom and they want to talk to you about potentially bringing a playground to your community,” said Vaughan. “And I’m literally in Food Lion looking at meat, and I’m like, ‘Okay, great, when can we talk?’ So they reached out the next week and we began the process with Kaboom.”
According to Vaughan, the grant from Kaboom, once officially approved, will amount to somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 — possibly $188,000. As of Tuesday’s Rotary Club meeting, the grant for Emporia’s new playground was the only one to be awarded so far by VFHY and Kaboom in this round.
“People like to say a lot of negative things about Emporia, which I think is unfortunate. But we’re first in this, and it’s a really positive thing,” said Vaughan, who is also CEO of the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville. “So I’m excited that we get to bring it to the community.”
VFHY was established in 1999 to combat childhood obesity, substance abuse, and tobacco usage in Virginia. It receives no taxpayer money and is entirely funded by an 8% share of annual payments from tobacco manufacturers through the Master Settlement Agreement.
CHAT has had experience working with VFHY in the past. Vaughan estimates that CHAT has been awarded roughly $119,000 in grant money for various community improvement projects over the past five years, including the much-needed renovation of the Meherrin River Trail.
“When I first moved to the community, I was told, ‘Don’t go on the trail. It’s not safe,’” said Vaughan. “But nobody would ever tell us why.”
The proposed playground would feature a splash pad, adventure courses for all age groups, and a course for disc golf. As with all playgrounds which receive funding from Kaboom, the new playground will be designed in part by the children of the community through what the organization calls a “volunteer playground build day”.
In the case of Emporia’s new playground, there will instead be a “build week”, which is tentatively scheduled for June 15-17. Vaughan estimates that roughly 70 volunteers will show up for this event. Kaboom would take the input from this event and implement it into the final design for the park.
