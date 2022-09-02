Belfield Elementary School students still have nearly two weeks remaining in their summer vacation. However, Wednesday marked the first official school day for teachers and the staff. On day one, the school received a gift of assorted school supplies from Victory Elks Lodge 1179.
The Victory Elks Lodge distributing school supplies to a local school is nothing new. It does it every year. The noticeable difference is the school supplies went to Belfield Elementary School rather than Greensville Elementary. Lodge member and former Greensville County High School Athletic Director Leonard Deloatch has a special place his heart for Belfield.
“I worked here, and it’s a small staff,” Deloatch said. “You always see people giving to schools. We felt that as an organization we would try to help belfield. We put our pennies together and here we are.”
Deloatch brought five boxes of assorted school supplies to Belfield Elementary School Principal Mary Person. Supporting youth is essential to Deloatch, who heads the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association football and basketball programs.
The former GCHS athletic director is no stranger to the work in the community by the Victory Elks Lodge 1179. Even so, Deloatch is relatively new as a club member after joining four months ago.
“I always thought it was a great organization and wanted to join,” Deloatch said. “I want to do something for the area and for the kids. The Lord sent me here so that’s where I am.”
The Victory Elks Lodge 1179, 121 W. Atlantic St., hosts an Easter Egg Hunt annually for children and is represented in other community functions, such as National Night Out. On Wednesday, the organization continued its community outreach by helping students and teachers by delivering school supplies to BES.
