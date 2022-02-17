Greensville County announced through its social media Friday that government buildings returned to the normal operating schedule beginning on Monday, Feb. 14.
This means that the county administrative offices, located at 1781 Greensville County Circle, will reopen for in-person business on Fridays as usual.
This is a reversal from the previous decision in early January to close on Fridays for deep cleaning to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Greensville County Government’s normal operating hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Citizens can still access government services through Greensville County’s website at www.greensvillecountyva.gov seven days a week.
