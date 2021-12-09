JARRATT — If all goes according to plan, the Saturday before Christmas will be a busy and exciting one for the tiny town of Jarratt.
The holiday festivities in Jarratt will kick off at 2 p.m. with the town’s first-ever Christmas parade. The participants will line up on Holly Avenue, behind the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department Building, continuing down Jarratt Avenue to Braxton Avenue, turn onto Grigg Avenue, and head onto Allen Road to finish back at the J.V.F.D. building.
Confirmed to take part in the parade at the moment are the Volunteer Fire Department, the local 4-H Club, and “several antique vehicles”. Jarratt has also tapped other local organizations such as the Greensville County High School marching band, known as G-Force, as well as the Stony Creek Fire Department and Rescue Squad to participate.
“We want as many people to participate as we can to help celebrate the Christmas spirit,” said Jarratt Mayor Melanie Wilson.
The holiday party will continue at Jarratt’s favorite hotspot, the Johns Manville Clubhouse, at 7 p.m. with a Christmas concert headlined by David and Ray Rideout of Rideout Entertainment. Admission to the concert will be totally free of charge, although Jarratt’s Facebook page is politely asking anyone to donate desserts for the concert if possible. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also appear at the clubhouse from 3 to 4 p.m. bearing goody bags for the children of Jarratt.
Those still interested in taking part in the parade can contact town clerk Judy Woodruff Houchins at 434-535-8013.
