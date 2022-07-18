It would have been a complex undertaking to find three more deserving recipients of the Emporia Rotary Club’s $1,000 scholarships than the trio earning the awards. Greensville County High School graduates Zachary Dickens and Harlee Pluta were the 2022 valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively. Ashtyn Dunn earned co-valedictorian honors at Southampton Academy.
Dunn and Dickens visited the Emporia Rotary Club Tuesday to shed light on their plans as they begin the next chapter of their lives. Pluta had a prior commitment and was unable to attend. Dickens is headed to the University of Virginia to major in Electrical Engineering. He isn’t dead set on the major but plans to pursue a career within the field.
“I’m definitely looking forward to going to college at UVA,” Dickens said. “It was never where I anticipated I would be going but it kind of snuck up on me. Looking back on my experience in high school, I didn’t always enjoy it at the time, but I think I’ll look back on it fondly.”
Dickens managed to excel academically while at the same time competing on the high school golf team and pursuing other extracurricular activities. He said it wasn’t easy but is glad he did as much as he did through the years. His well-rounded excellence paid off in scholarship money to assist in continuing education costs.
“I’m very grateful,” Dickens said. “College is expensive so any dollar amount I receive helps a lot.”
Dunn is headed to Virginia Tech to major in Animal Poultry and Science on a pre-vet track. She is pursuing a career as a veterinarian. However, she hasn’t yet nailed down the specifics of the specialization in veterinary medicine she seeks to practice.
Like Dickens, Dunn also had to play the balancing act of performing in the classroom and extracurricular activities in high school. She played volleyball and basketball at Southampton Academy.
Dunn doesn’t regret a minute of the extra work it took to perform in the classroom and the athletic venue.
“It was a lot of work, but it was a lot of fun,” Dunn said. “I love sports, and I’m going to miss it a lot. It took a lot of discipline and focusing on academics. I did other things, but I was focused on my grades throughout school.”
Pluta is pursuing a similar course of study as Dunn. She will head to North Carolina State University in the fall to major in Animal Science.
Pluta put the student in student-athlete with an excellent resume in the classroom. Pluta was also a standout volleyball player at GCHS.
Valedictorians and salutatorians are recipients of the 2022 Emporia Rotary Club scholarships. The trio finished their high school days at the head of the class.
