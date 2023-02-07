Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground.
Rosie’s was given the green light to operate in Emporia after voters approved. Although ground was officially broken in April on the site at 700 West Atlantic St., only in the past month has significant progress been made on the structure.
Previously, Rosie’s set a target of opening in July 2023. As of Tuesday, however, that target has slightly slipped to late August or early September.
Once the Emporia location opens, it will be the seventh or eighth Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, joining locations in Richmond, New Kent, Vinton, Hampton, Collinsville, and two in Dumfries — one of which is also under construction.
At this Tuesday’s meeting of the local Rotary Club, Vincent Jordan dropped by to give an update on the progress of the Rosie’s project. Jordan serves as general manager of the Rosie’s location in Hampton, and will serve in the same capacity for the Emporia location when it opens.
“So far…we’re getting back on schedule,” said Jordan. “I was just there today. I was hoping that they’d be a little bit further along, but…that’s pretty much where I envisioned us being.”
As for hiring, Jordan says that Rosie’s plans to start building up staff in 90 to 100 days, and that they anticipate hiring between 100 and 140 employees.
“We would start to look at perhaps May or June to finalize the senior management team, which we would call the ‘executive team’,” said Jordan. “June-July, we’ll be looking for department supervisors to bring in. Then I would say, July-August, we would be looking to hire all the team members.”
On the “executive team” mentioned by Jordan will be a security manager, cage manager, HHR (historical horse racing) manager, food and beverage manager, human resources manager, facilities manager, and IT administrator.
Due to its connections to the Colonial Downs racetrack in Richmond, all Rosie’s locations are overseen by the Virginia Racing Commission. All prospective employees must have a gaming license from the VRC, who has certain criteria to determine who is able to work in the exploding Virginia gaming industry.
This includes some fairly obvious conditions, such as the candidate not having a felony on their record and not having committed at least three misdemeanors in a five-year span.
Rosie’s has already participated in several local job fairs, including a fall job fair at Golden Leaf Commons this past September, and plans to hold some of its own job fairs to attract potential staff members as opening day nears.
Jordan stressed that Rosie’s will prioritize attracting labor from the immediate Emporia-Greensville area whenever possible — however, he reminded everyone that it may not always be possible.
“The first preference is to take care of our backyard first,” said Jordan. “But if we can’t…I have to run an operation here.”
On top of everything else, Rosie’s has made its mark in Emporia with its charitable program, Rosie’s Gives Back. Over the past year, Jordan estimates that Rosie’s contributed $800,000 and 2,000 hours of community service to organizations across Virginia.
Jordan promises that things will be no different once Rosie’s comes to Emporia, and that the gaming emporium will forge strong partnerships with any community organization that comes calling as long as it is a 501(c)3.
“In Hampton, we took over an entire park,” said Jordan. “We had multiple tables. We had veterans come out and help pass out backpacks. …And here we’ll be no different. We’ll be committed 100% to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.