Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant that will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 11-12. She also won MSFFVA 2022 International, Photogenic, Cover Girl, Fashionista, Community Service, Social Media and Congeniality. Shelly’s platform is Domestic Violence: Breaking the Silence.
Scott competed in one of three divisions, Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia, which is defined as size 12+/Ages 40-60. Women were able to compete in modeling routines, which included Evening Gown, Day Wear, Swimwear, Fashionista, and International. Other Auxiliaries included were, Photogenic, Talent, and Cover Girl. Additional Title Opportunities included: People’s Choice, Congeniality, Rising Star, Community Service and Social Media. Platforms, personality, poise, grace, moral haracter, social skills and etiquettes are specific aspects that each contestant is judged on during all phases of competition.
Community partnerships, businesses and private individuals assisted Scott in participating in this year’s pageant by becoming official sponsors to her. Through her hard work, community service and sponsorship, Scottreceived all the necessary tools, training, rehearsals and financial support which allowed her to become more confident and well-prepared for this year’s state level pageant.
Any community partners, businesses and/or private individuals who may be interested in having Shelly to speak at your event(s) or becoming a sponsor to Scott as she journeys on to the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant, may contact her directly at ss_jae@yahoo.com or the Ms. Full-Figured Virginja Co-Founder & Director, Mrs. Purusha Jones-Shearin at msfullfiguredva@gmail.com.
