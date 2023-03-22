-

We Got Your Back Community Team leader Terrence Washington speaks at this Tuesday’s Emporia City Council meeting.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Since its foundation in January 2022, Terrence Washington’s We Got Your Back Community Team has had one mission: to save the youth of the Emporia/Greensville area. This Tuesday, Washington stood in front of the Emporia City Council to request funding for its next event, the second annual Law Enforcement and Youth Day.

Last year’s Law Enforcement and Youth Day was held at the Washington Park Center on Dry Bread Road. This year, for the second annual event, Mr. Washington wants to scale things up dramatically by moving it to the Emporia/Greensville Recreational Association’s facility at Meherrin River Park, where the local police departments joined forced to hold the National Night Out event last year.

Recommended for you