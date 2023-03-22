Since its foundation in January 2022, Terrence Washington’s We Got Your Back Community Team has had one mission: to save the youth of the Emporia/Greensville area. This Tuesday, Washington stood in front of the Emporia City Council to request funding for its next event, the second annual Law Enforcement and Youth Day.
Last year’s Law Enforcement and Youth Day was held at the Washington Park Center on Dry Bread Road. This year, for the second annual event, Mr. Washington wants to scale things up dramatically by moving it to the Emporia/Greensville Recreational Association’s facility at Meherrin River Park, where the local police departments joined forced to hold the National Night Out event last year.
For this year’s Law Enforcement event, Washington wants to bring in youth from not just Emporia and Greensville County, but neighboring Brunswick County. Already he’s signed on Brian Roberts from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Chief Ricky Pinksaw of the Emporia Police Department and Sheriff W.T. Jarratt of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Department.
“The guys are on board, they’re excited, and we want to host this event,” said Washington. “This event, we’re gonna get our kids and the kids from Lawrenceville to come together as one, because not only do we have to connect out neighborhoods and communities…it’s time to start connecting our surrounding neighborhoods and communities.”
Earlier this month, Washington Park and the We Got Your Back team held its first annual Women’s Empowerment event, with the theme of “I Survived It”. It was a big success, with more than 200 packing the Golden Leaf Commons and buying tickets. However, the cost of holding the event will have an impact on the group’s bottom line, especially as We Got Your Back is not yet a 501(c)3 organization.
“It was a beautiful event, but we ate a big cost of that,” said Washington.
At the moment, We Got Your Back is entirely reliant on donations from the community to fund its operations. However, We Got Your Back has already begun the process of applying to become a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
Washington anticipates that this process will be completed by June barring any unexpected bumps in the road. Once this hurdle is cleared, it should be much easier for We Got Your Back to apply for grants, and the organization will also become exempt from federal and state income taxes.
“You will see a lot of grant money open up once you become a 501(c)3, so I pray everything works out,” said Emporia city councilwoman Yolanda Hines.
The second annual Law Enforcement and Youth Day will take place June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the EGRA Park.
