Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
On Wednesday, Stephens signed the dotted line to continue his football and track and field athletic career at Norfolk State University. Greensville County assistant football coach Willie Gillus is excited for the opportunity in front of his talented tight end. He is even more thrilled about Stephens’ continuing his education as a Kinesiology major.
“Of all the things Isaiah does in regards to athletics, his academics stand above all of that,” Gillus said. “That’s the future for him. As far as his character and understanding he’s going to stay disciplined in his academics and also play a great brand of football being a division I athlete at Norfolk State in football and track and field.”
Norfolk State is picking up a tight end who can run, catch and block. That package is challenging to find in the new era of football. Stephens’ versatility could lead to other duties for the Spartans.
Norfolk State head football coach Dawson Odoms led the squad to a 6-5 record and a third-place finish in the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The men’s track and field team won the MEAC championship. Stephens is now officially a part of the Norfolk State football and track and field programs.
“It’s exciting,” Stephens said. “I had a good conversation with the coaches. It’s close to home, and I get a chance to prove myself at the next level.”
