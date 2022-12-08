After spending nearly five and a half years as Emporia’s Community and Economic Development Manager, Beverly Hawthorne officially retired last week. She addressed her fellow city employees with a bittersweet farewell.
“The teamwork has been great, and I’m sad that I’m retiring,” Hawthorne said. “It’s something my husband’s wanted me to do for a while, and I don’t think he understands I’m walking away from a really good bunch of folks.”
Hawthorne came to Emporia in August of 2017 after a 14-year stint as the Director of Community and Economic Development for Lunenburg County. In March 2020, she faced the unenviable task of steering the city’s economic development strategy through the pandemic. Hawthorne led the charge as the city distributed more than $120,000 to 30 small businesses in COVID Relief funds. Twenty-nine of the businesses survived.
Some Emporia companies did not survive the impact of the pandemic. However, new businesses sprouting up in the city outnumbered those that closed their doors. Starbucks and Burke’s Outlet are two businesses that arrived in Emporia during that timeframe. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is expected to open its doors in Emporia during the summer of 2023.
The Norwood site off of Hwy. 58 is under a Tier 4 status allowing the city to apply for grants to bring new industry to the municipality. The Enterprise Zone remains active and has been successful as well. Hawthorne played a vital role in all of it.
“She’s going to be truly missed,” Emporia City Manager William Johnson said. “She really understands economic development and tourism. She has great knowledge, extensive contacts, and brings high energy to the office.”
The tourism aspect of Hawthorne’s body of work is impressive. She chaired the Virginia Crossroads, tourism group. Emporia-Greensville joined the consortium of Virginia Crossroads communities designed to market area tourism. Eighteen historical metal markers line Main St. in Emporia. Village View is another historic site in the community. Other tourist sites include EGRA Park, Golden Leaf Commons, Meherrin, and Nottoway Rivers.
In the summer of 2021, the Greensville County Training School was added to the Virginia Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail. Citizens United to Preserve the Greensville County Training School spokesperson Marva Dunn said Hawthorne’s work in adding the site to the trail was critical to completing the task.
More than 50 sites mark the driving trail for tourists in southern Virginia. Most Virginia Civil Rights in Education Trail stops represent a history of education for African-American youth.
Neighboring Brunswick County contains Fort Christanna. Hawthorne said it is the only site on the trail documented to educate Native American children.
Hawthorne may be retiring, but her presence continues with the second year launching of the Emporia Shop Local Gift Card Match Program. It was a boon for local small businesses in 2021-22. Last month the Emporia City Council agreed to her proposal to repeat the endeavor.
City staff and City Council members told Hawthorne her presence would be missed. The feeling from Hawthorne is mutual for the people she worked alongside in the city for more than five years.
“This has revived my whole idea of working in local government and I absolutely appreciate it,” Hawthorne said. “Everybody has been great.”
