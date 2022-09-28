Over the last 26 years the Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club and Alumni Chapter has supported first-year students entering Virginia Tech with total scholarship money exceeding $50,000. These donations are supported by hole/meal/tournament sponsorships along with teams entering the annual golf tournament as this is the one scholarship fund raiser annually.
The tournament is named for Moses Clements, our beloved Hokie who passed away way too early. The Scholarship Program and the Scholarship Tournament both bear his name – the Moses Clements Virginia Tech Scholarship Program and the 2022 Moses Clements VT Scholarship Golf Tournament, in remembrance of his dedicated service to the club and especially the Scholarship Program. It was his annual joy to review and present the scholarships at the summer dinner.
This year, eight local students received $500 scholarships at the annual Scholarship Dinner in August. The students are graduates of Greensville County High School, Southampton Academy, or Southampton High School.
This year the tournament will be held on Friday Oct. 21 at the Emporia Country Club at noon. The event will start with a box lunch and open driving range. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost to play is $65 per player which includes golf, golf cart, green fees, goody bag, beverages, two mulligans, box lunch and hors d’oeuvres after the event at the awards ceremony.
The Emporia Country Club is located at 578 Country Club Road, Emporia. Hole sponsorships are $100 and should be reserved in the next 20 days as the new signs may need to be produced and placed on the holes. Meal sponsors are $300 with the tournament sponsorship at $500.
To enter the 2022 Moses Clements VT Scholarship Golf Tournament, or to be a hole, meal, or tournament sponsor, please contact Barry Grizzard at bgrizzard@davenportenergy.com or by cell at 804-724-1773 or any Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club and Alumni Chapter Board Member – Kevin Swenson, Wilson Clary, Meade Horne, Mike Roach, Jeff Robinson, Hall Squire, Roly Weaver, Katie Richardson, Hunter Spiers, Blaire Short, Brian Thrower, Jeffrey Pope or President Matthew Lynch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.