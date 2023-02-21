This past Sunday, Feb. 12, not everyone in the Emporia/Greensville area was preparing to watch the Super Bowl. A few gathered at the old National Guard armory on School Street in Emporia for the inauguration service of the Emporia branch of the IMTF church.
IMTF — which stands for Iglesia Misionera Torre Fuente (Tower Fountain Missionary Church) is a bilingual church based in Richmond which has recently expanded to Emporia. With no holy temple of its own to hold services, the church has started using the armory every Sunday.
And they’re not the only ones.
Strong Temple Fitness has used the facility to hold boxing practice. The Emporia-Greensville Recreational Association is using the armory to hold both basketball and softball practice.
Despite the signage on the front of the building, the National Guard no longer uses the building on School Street, has not used it for a long time, and has no plans to use it again. In fact, for nearly a decade, hardly anyone did.
Before Alston Dickens and his firm, Dickens Construction, took control of the armory this past October, hardly anyone had set foot in the building for years as it sat derelict and unused.
“There was the dust on the floor,” said Dickens. “Ain’t anybody been in here in six years.”
Dickens Construction got to work immediately to bring the armory back to a usable state. The first priority was to fix leaking on both sides of the roof.
“We washed the building when we got it, got the roofs fixed,” said Dickens. “It had leaked on two ends of the building. We got that fixed. We’ve still got some roof work to do.”
The basketball floor required slightly less work. Although the wood was pockmarked from years of neglect, Dickens liked the aesthetic and opted simply to have it oiled over.
“We were debating what to do with this floor, but we kinda liked the old look,” said Dickens. “This floor’s 87 years old. So we ended up putting bowling alley wax over it to get the shine pretty good.”
As a nod to the facility’s past, Dickens has emblems painted on the floor for four National Guard units with ties to the Emporia/Greensville area, including the 116th Infantry, which deployed on D-Day and landed on the beaches of Normandy in June of 1944.
There is still months worth of work to be done before the armory can be considered completely restored, including some additional work on the roof. Parts of the building still look as though they were just flattened by a hurricane — particularly the facility’s bathroom and shower room, which has still not been touched since restoration work began.
Even as Strong Temple Fitness owner Gene Porter held boxing practice at the armory on Monday afternoon, workmen could be heard drilling and hammering away on the second-floor balcony.
The Greensville County community has pitched in to help bring the armory back up to code. SteelFab of Virginia, which has a factory in Emporia, donated two backboards for basketball. The county government itself donated a full-size boxing ring which has been used by Strong Temple for its boxing practice.
Dickens and his wife, Wen Chan Song, are accepting any help they can get from the Emporia/Greensville community to get the armory restored as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
“All donations will be greatly appreciated,” said Song. “Right now there’s a lot of damage in the building and we would like to get it fixed as soon as possible so we can really let everybody see what we’re doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.