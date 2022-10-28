On Friday afternoon, Emporia Country Club was covered in maroon and orange, the colors of Virginia Tech athletics, for the Moses Clements Virginia Tech Scholarship Golf Tournament, the key annual fundraising event for the Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club.
“We’ve been blessed with a beautiful day out here, and Moses Clements is shining brightly on us today,” said Hokie Club member Barry Grizzard during the pregame briefing.
All funds raised at the event will directly support the Moses Clements Scholarship Program, which helps fund local high school graduates who enter Virginia Tech. Over the last 26 years, the Hokie Club has spent over $50,000 in support of future Virginia Tech students.
This year’s tournament attracted 13 teams of four players, with each player paying $65 to enter. Funds were also raised through the generosity of companies paying hundreds of dollars each to put their sponsorship on one of the holes or the pre-game meal.
Prizes were awarded in three “flights”, with the winner and runner-up of each flight receiving a prize. Sprinkled throughout the 18 holes were some bonus challenges for the players, including longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin competitions, each with categories for men, women, and under-18.
The day was capped off by a post-game barbecue dinner at the country club.
Both the golf tournament and the scholarship program are named for Moses Clements, an Emporia native who graduated from Virginia Tech’s School of Engineering in 1977. Since then, he never stopped giving back to his alma mater, including serving on the committee that awarded the scholarship that would later come to bear his name.
Shortly before his untimely passing of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2017, both the golf tournament and the scholarship program were renamed in Clements’ honor.
“He was a previous board member and president, and he was a huge part of this club,” said Lynch. “We just thought it’s a great way to kind of remember him and carry on his legacy…as one of the Hokie guys around Greensville and Emporia.”
This past August, the Hokie Club awarded eight scholarships, each worth $500, to graduates of Greensville County High School, Southampton High School, and Southampton Academy. These proud individuals were Riley Araojo, Chloe Bunn, Mary Conner, Ashtyn Dunn, Henry Moore, Uraius Obey, Wyatt Roach, and Ethan Skinner.
