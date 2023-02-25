The life and career of Walter Lundy is living proof that nothing is unobtainable without hard work, sacrifice, and a dream.
Over the past decade, Lundy’s career has taken him to venues across the United States around the globe. Lundy has performed at venues in Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and France, playing drums for acts such as Bonerama and Cory Henry & the Treme Funktet. This February, Lundy embarked on a tour of Cuba, playing drums for soul vocalist Tonya Boyd-Cannon.
But Lundy’s musical journey began at the age of three in Emporia, at the White Chapel Church of God on Reese Street.
“When he was three years old, his dad bought him a drumset,” said Walter’s mother, Jackqueline. “[Walter] would pull out my pots and pans and spoons…and then my husband bought him a drumset when he was four, and he started playing in church.”
It wasn’t just the drums that Lundy played. In his youth, Lundy played on just about everything, including the trumpet, the trombone, and the keyboard. Eventually, he settled on the drums as his full-time instrument of choice and pursued his dream of becoming a professional drummer.
During his time at Greensville County High School, however, those dreams would be temporarily sidelined as he returned to the trumpet while playing with the school’s renowned marching band, the G-Force. Even back then, his musical teachers at GCHS saw greatness in Lundy’s future.
“Walter was always an outstanding musician. He always demonstrated patience and discipline throughout his musical career in the Greensville County school system,” said Dr. Shawn Batten, Director of Bands at GCHS. “Walter’s musical ability was not just on trumpet but in percussion where his improvisation skills were always amazing.”
Lundy’s talents would eventually earn him a musical scholarship to Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. After only two semesters at Bethune-Cookman, however, fate decided it had something else in store for Mr. Lundy. By 2010, he wound up in the musical capital of the Deep South, New Orleans.
“We had a friend in New Orleans…so he told [Walter] anytime he wanted to move to New Orleans he could,” said Jackqueline. “So he moved to New Orleans.”
His move meant he would transfer from Bethune-Cookman to the University of New Orleans, where he would study jazz. During this time, he landed a full-time job at a local church as a trumpeter. Despite switching instruments again, he never strayed from his roots, always honing his skills on the drums.
“He was doing drum-offs at different Guitar Centers,” said Jackqueline. “And he would lose every time, and he was just so discouraged. then people start asking him to come and sit in with their band to see, you know, how he did. And he did well.”
These encounters in the Big Easy led him to his first exposure as a professional drummer, performing gigs for local bands. His first professional experience came when he toured with the Glen David Andrews band.
Soon, he would serve as drummer for four touring acts at the same time, including Bonerama, Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, and the Noah Young Band. In September 2018, he played drums for Harry Connick Jr.’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl which celebrated the 300th anniversary of New Orleans.
Lundy also maintains a YouTube channel which updates sporadically with videos of his performances as well as lessons. Some of his videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, with one – titled “Ron Hadley – Bless the Lord Medley”, uploaded in December 2017 – reaching 1.1 million views.
Walter does come back to Emporia every now and again to visit his family. Nowadays, in addition to his budding music career, he’s building a family of his own.
In November 2021, during a performance outside the Superdome in New Orleans, Walt publicly proposed to his then-girlfriend, author Darshall “Shally” Polk. Since then, the couple has had a child together – two-month-old son Maverick Lundy.
Eventually, after a tropical storm hit New Orleans, Lundy decided to leave the city where his musical career took off and headed for the much drier climes of Houston, where he is planning on opening a drumming school to educate the Walter Lundys of the next generation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.