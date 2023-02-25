-

Walter Lundy pictured during a gig in 2018.

 Walter Lundy/Facebook

The life and career of Walter Lundy is living proof that nothing is unobtainable without hard work, sacrifice, and a dream.

Over the past decade, Lundy’s career has taken him to venues across the United States around the globe. Lundy has performed at venues in Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and France, playing drums for acts such as Bonerama and Cory Henry & the Treme Funktet. This February, Lundy embarked on a tour of Cuba, playing drums for soul vocalist Tonya Boyd-Cannon.