Members of the Emporia Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 12200 visited Accordius Health and Greensville Health and Rehabilitation to distribute gifts to the residents of the nursing homes.
Post Commander Tim Powell, Mike Rae, and Robert Estes purchased 65-inch Samsung televisions for both facilities and blankets, crossword puzzle books, and assorted items.
“It’s amazing that they came to visit our veterans and residents,” Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Admissions and Marketing Coordinator Missy Dickens said. “They need to be recognized for what they did. It’s a big accomplishment serving in the military, and they don’t get the recognition they deserve. What the VFW did today is very kind.”
VFW Post 12200 was officially chartered on Nov. 14, 2020. Its members are expanding their reach through community service. The present distribution at the nursing homes is its most recent community service project. Powell’s mother-in-law was a resident of Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center. It was a meaningful gesture for Powell and his fellow Post members to brighten the day for the residents of the two nursing homes.
“A lot of these elderly veterans, and elderly residents don’t get recognized,” Powell said. “This is good for them to get something to make them smile and feel better.”
VFW Post 12200 will be busy in January hosting a Bingo game on Jan. 3. On Jan. 22, the group is hosting a Brunswick Stew Sale. Stew master Kevin Pair is cooking the stew, which will sell for $9 a quart at 10 a.m. at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt. For more information, call Powell at 804-586-0018.
The Bingo and stew sale events are on the horizon. Last week, it was all about Accordius Health and Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center residents.
