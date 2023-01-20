Greensville County Public Schools is offering parents and community members a chance to have a more direct say in the future of the district with the formation of the GCPS Mission & Vision Workgroup.
The new workgroup will meet four times over the next few months to, in the words of the announcement, “define the division’s mission and vision to align with current School Board goals and the Greensville County Schools’ Comprehensive Plan.” According to Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards, the goal of the workgroup is to define a concrete mission and vision for the school district.
At the end of this series of meetings, the workgroup will present a mission and vision statement to the Greensville County School Board for approval.
“The mission is a statement of our ‘why.’ Setting the mission helps us establish priorities and guide critical decision making,” said Edwards. “The vision is what the division and overall Greensville County school community must become to accomplish our ‘why.’”
The first meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Greensville County School Board Office, located at 105 Ruffin Street in Emporia.
Those interested in joining the group can register at https://bit.ly/GCPS_MVW1 and filling out the attached Google Form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.