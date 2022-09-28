Some walked. Some ran. Nobody was as fleet-of-foot as Musa Gwanzura. He completed his 5K run in 18:21.
Thirty-six runners or walkers gathered on Halifax St. in front of S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness between 7-7:30 a.m. Saturday morning for the Virginia Peanut Festival 5K. S.T.R.O.N.G Temple owner Gene Porter had many volunteers assisting in getting the runners ready and providing directions for the runners. Sayvion Stewart was on hand to call out the times as the runners crossed the finish line.
Rodney Ragin completed the course in 19:51 to place second. Greensville County High School’s cross country team, Lloyd Carter, was the third runner to complete the course with a time of 20:27. Carter is literally the GCHS cross country team. He can’t pick up team points for his school during the regular season. However, he is eligible to qualify for awards as an individual representing the Eagles.
Porter was pleased with the sponsors and prize donations for the event. A trip to Hawaii, new television, and more than enough prizes for each participant to take a prize home.
