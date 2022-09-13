Emporia’s most popular annual tradition is celebrating a special anniversary this year.
The Virginia Peanut Festival, which brings guests from across Virginia all the way to Emporia to celebrate the commonwealth’s agricultural heritage, holds its 60th annual event in 2022. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors honored the occasional with an official resolution recognizing the anniversary and “[expressing] their sincere thanks to all who continue to make this a community tradition.”
Maxie Moore, who has played a role in every Peanut Festival since the very first one in 1963, was on hand at Tuesday’s meeting, regaling the surprisingly-large crowd with tales of that formative September day. Moore also gave out free plush peanut-shaped stress relievers to the members of the Board.
Moore has worked in the peanut business for more than four decades as a distributor and now plays an active role in organizing the festival with the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce.
“The thousands and thousands of people that came to the festival, had a great time, enjoyed, learned things…came in ’63 as an adult, bringing a child. Now that child is bringing grandchildren back to the 60th Virginia Peanut Festival,” said Moore. “So we appreciate the support of this board today.”
At that very first parade, the grand marshal was “Sailor Bob” Griggs, host of a popular local TV show seen on Richmond’s channel 12, WWBT.
Griggs died in February 2019.
