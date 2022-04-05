You cannot drive through the City of Emporia without seeing some of the handiwork of the Riparian Woman’s Club. The murals painted on buildings are part of a beautification project triggered long ago by the local Riparians.
The murals are one example of many Riparian projects brought forth to improve the quality of life for all people residing in the Emporia-Greensville community. Last month, the efforts did not go unnoticed when the local civic organization walked away with a handful of awards during the South-Side District Riparian meeting.
The group won five district awards — impressive stuff considering eight clubs make up the district. The winning categories are Health and Wellness, Art and Culture, Education and Libraries, Membership, and Domestic Violence and Prevention.
As a part of the International General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), the local Riparian Womans’ Club members are serious about their mission.
“The signature project of the GFWC is domestic violence, and our club has supported the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit since its inception,” Riparian Treasurer Jean Cobb said. “We’ve made donations to them ever year. We help out with their bake sales, or any other kind of fundraisers they do.”
Each April, many blue pinwheels are visible at the Emporia municipal building and other sites throughout the community. Again — the handiwork of the Riparians. The pinwheels signify it’s Child Abuse Awareness Month. It’s part of the mission under the umbrella of domestic violence awareness.
The club works hand-in-hand with the Emporia-based Child Advocacy Center (CAC). The CAC is the site where local children that are suspected victims of child abuse or sexual abuse go for forensic interviews during an investigation. The Riparians decided they needed to do something to help during a traumatic time for the children.
“We found out that kids go and spend hours there,” Cobb said. “Sometimes they miss lunch at school, and they are like all kids. They’re always hungry. We started a drive collecting all kinds of snacks, and little juice boxes and things like that.”
The club provides crayons, coloring books, and other donations to give the children something to do during their time at the CAC.
When Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt wanted the wording “In God We Trust” on GSO vehicles, he knew he couldn’t use department revenue for the project. He asked the Riparian Woman’s Club for a hand in the project. It took the group about two days to raise funds to complete the work. The Riparians are responsible for both history book publications, “Sketches of Greensville County.” The revenue raised came through the popular Riparian Miniature sales. The miniatures are copies of historic buildings in the area.
In the fall, the club made gift baskets for all local law enforcement agencies, volunteer fire departments, and the staff at Bon Secours. All residents of the three nursing homes in Emporia received Valentine’s Day baskets with a balloon from the Riparians. The employees of the nursing homes received Hershey’s Kisses.
When a group comes to the Riparian Woman’s Club with a need, chances are good it will answer the call. Time after time, the club proves it is a blessing to the Emporia-Greensville community through its actions.
