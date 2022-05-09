JARRATT — As one of the few hardware stores within a 20-mile radius, Jarratt Hardware — located on Jarratt Avenue — enjoys a loyal customer base almost by default. Twice a year, the store gives back to its customer base with a “customer appreciation day” packed with fun games for children.
Saturday, April 30, marked the first of such events for 2020, as Jarratt Hardware hosted “Spring into Summer”. This year, Jarratt Hardware partnered with the Greensville/Emporia 4-H club, the Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to bring the youth of Greensville County closer to the great outdoors.
The day began with a town-wide trash pickup. The youths who attended the event split into groups of boys and girls to rid the town of litter with the help of trash-grabbing arms.
Afterward, a group of local fisherman offered fly-fishing lessons. There may not have been a suitable lake nearby, but on June 11, the children will reconvene at a local lake for more hands-on fly-fishing training.
The lack of a nearby lake similarly did not prevent the Department of Wildlife Resources from offering kayaking lessons, as well as a water safety class. The kayaking lessons also served as a great advertisement for Jarratt Hardware’s new line of recreational boats, which proudly lined the fence of the yard across from the store.
The Virginia Conservation Police brought one of their own water rescue motorboats to the event, while the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources brought a collection of animal furs and skins ranging from foxes to a full-size bear.
“A lot of times, the kids…get curious about the first and what kind of animals they are,” said Cody Barnes, officer for the DWR. “Sometimes they’ll see some of these animals…they don’t know what it is, and then when they see it up here, they can kind of ask us, and we can tell them what kind of animal it is.”
Jarratt Hardware is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
