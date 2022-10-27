District 4 Emporia City Councilwoman Carla Harris, who was appointed to the city council seat to finish out the term of her late husband, Woodrow “Woody” Harris, has made a major announcement regarding her future plans.
“I am not running in this election to keep the seat after the term expires in January 2023,” she said.
Woody Harris, who was unopposed in his bid for re-election this November, died suddenly Sept. 9 of a heart attack. His wife was sworn in within days after his death to complete his term and had the option to run for election.
Because the filing and qualification periods to run for the seat have already passed, voting must be done by write-in. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting has already started.
“I encourage the residents of District 4 to vote their conscience and write in the name of someone you feel will properly and effectively represent you and put the needs of you – the voter – first,” Carla said. “That’s what Woody did for his 34 years on city council. I would like to see his legacy of selfless public service continue.”
Carla added, “I’m extremely grateful to the residents, mayor of Emporia, city council, leadership and staff for their support, encouragement, and guidance during my time on council and hope I serve in a way that properly honors my late husband and those who live in District 4.”
