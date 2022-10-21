“Rice goes last”!
That will be the call at the Meherrin Ruritan Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, as Ruritans and volunteers gather to package thousands of meals for delivery to a developing country.
We need to raise $4,000 to host Rise Against Hunger,” event coordinator Bobby Wrenn said. “We would also love to have people come out and help. Nobody is too old. There is something to do for everybody. It’s a lot of fun, and it is for a good cause. We will need about 75 people packing to hit our goal of 12,000 meals.”
Rise Against Hunger is an international non-profit organization founded in 1998 to stop worldwide Hunger by 2030. The Meherrin Ruritan Club got involved in 2013 and has played a role in the hunger halting effort every November. Volunteers from churches, civic organizations, and just plain citizens are always on hand to ensure a successful event.
The assembly line-like production of meal packing lasts approximately two hours. When 1,000 boxes are filled, a volunteer bangs a gong and yells the number for the volunteers to know their meal-packing progress. The gong continues to sound after every 1,000 meals get packaged.
The meals consist of Soybeans, a portion powder, and a mix of dried vegetables and rice. The packing event veterans will let new volunteers know rice goes last.
The meals are loaded onto a truck driven by a Rise Against Hunger community engagement manager, taken to Richmond, and shipped to a developing country. In 2019, volunteers packed a local record of 12,096 meals. The packages were sent to the Dominican Republic.
Wrenn seeks to clear one hurdle to ensure the event happens as in past years. Wrenn and the Meherrin Ruritans must raise $4,000 for the Rise Against Hunger event to come to fruition. One can donate to the club’s Rise Against Hunger event by sending a check payable to Rise Against Hunger, 304 Church St., Emporia, VA 23847.
Should the $4,000 goal be met, volunteers will again meet to pack meal boxes at the Meherrin Ruritan Club to Rise Against Hunger.
