The Emporia Rotary Club’s Butler Barrett recently presented scholarships to three 2021 high school graduates continuing their education in the fall.
Greensville County High School graduates Madison Coker and Rebecca Sasser and Southampton Academy graduate Olivia Menendez are this year’s scholarship recipients.
“I looked at my old file, and it registered on me that believe it or not, next year will be the 40th year that we have awarded Rotary Scholarships,” Barrett said. “I think when we give, we are investing in the greatest asset that our community has, and that is our young people.”
The scholarships are usually $1,000 each, but due to the pandemic spoiling the annual Spaghetti Sale Scholarship fundraiser, the scholarships this year are $500 each. Emporia Rotary Club members met in December and made the decison to continue the scholarship program despite the pandemic slowing fundraising efforts through the year.
Menendez will attend Longwood University to major in Pre-Law. Sasser is majoring in the Virginia Commonwealth University Pre-Dental Program. Coker is headed to Virginia Tech with a major in Childhood Pre-Education.
