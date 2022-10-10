This past Tuesday evening, hundreds packed the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s park as local police departments joined forces to host National Night Out — an event which seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
Originally, the event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial Park. However, as plans for the event expanded, the decision was made to move it to the much larger EGRA facility. The roomier environment came in handy with more than 600 children attending the National Night Out celebration.
As the name implies, National Night Out is a truly national phenomenon, with law enforcement divisions across the country holding similar events. However, unlike most of the nation, which already held their National Night Out celebrations back in August, the local law enforcement branches pushed their celebration back to October.
According to Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw, this was done to avoid the sweltering summer heat — a precaution which seemed to work, as Emporia’s celebration took place on a chilly, overcast evening.
Among the vendors at the event were Chuck-N-Barb and Hines Delights, while DJ Trans from 99.5 FM played music and served as emcee. Numerous prizes were raffled off, with the grand prize being a $100 pre-paid card.
In addition to the music played by DJ Trans, guests were also treated to an appearance from the “G-Force” —the Greensville County High School marching band.
There were many games and activities for the children who attended, including a three-point shooting contest, cornhole, face-painting, and giant-sized tic-tac-toe. Pinksaw gave out free rides in his UTV (utility terrain vehicle), which proved especially popular with the kids.
Of course, there were plenty of things for the adults to do as well. Ed Conner, and his wife Joanne, distributed copies of the New Testament Bible on behalf of the local Gideons.
“The Gideons have given away almost three billion Bibles in the last hundred years,” said Conner. “And here, locally, we’ve given away several hundred this year already.”
Since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Emporia’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU) set up a booth at the event. It used its space to promote the services offered to victims of domestic and sexual assault, as well as distribute literature on mental health for both children and adults.
“We have some information sheets about what parents can expect to look for with their children with regard to anxiety and depression, resources for resolving family conflicts, and also substance abuse prevention resources,” said Katie Turner, director of the FVSAU’s Child Advocacy Center.
Hannah Parker and the Greensville/Emporia 4-H Club set up a booth underneath the picnic pavilion at the EGRA Park. There, the club handed out educational material on nutrition and 4-H events while also handing out free sticks of pink cotton candy to anyone who passed by. Among the events being advertised was the 4-H’s upcoming “Basic Hunter Education Course”.
