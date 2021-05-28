The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fireworks Display was not a casualty of the pandemic last year, at least in some respects. With some semblance of normalcy returning to the community with COVID-19 cases rapidly dropping, the Emporia City Council approved the July 4 EGCC Fireworks show for this year at Veterans Memorial Park.
Last year, the impact of COVID-19 led to the cancelation of July 4 fireworks displays in municipalities throughout the region. The City of Emporia was not one of them.
At approximately 9 p.m., the first of many fireworks exploded in the sky above Veterans Park. People came in force, filling the parking lot of the municipal building. It was about the nation’s 244th birthday celebration. Citizens had been cooped up for more than four months, and were eager to get outdoors.
“I’m just glad they are going to pop some fireworks,” Jason Gillus said shortly before the first display lit the sky last year. “South Hill didn’t do it. This is probably the only city around here that is doing it on time. I know we don’t have the vendors and other stuff we usually have. I understand that with COVID-19 and all, but I respect the city showing patriotism and keeping things normal. I really do.”
Though people got the chance to see fireworks, it was a different scene than a typical July 4 celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. The live music and vendors were not at the site as the community struggled with the impact of COVID-19.
Details for this year’s July 4 event are still in the works. Still, the Independence Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park is on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.