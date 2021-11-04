After a seven-month delay due to COVID-19, hundreds of residents packed Greensville Ruritan Club in Emporia for the Family YMCA’s Annual Seafood Festival.
This marked the seventh year for the festival, one of the Family YMCA’s largest fundraising events. For obvious reasons, this year’s festival was somewhat different.
This marked the first time the event was held during the fall, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival out of its usual time slot of the first Saturday of March. Due to fortunate timing, the previous Seafood Festival fell on March 7, 2020, just four days before the virus was officially declared a pandemic.
Because of the ongoing situation, ticket sales for the 2021 festival saw a slight drop-off from previous years.
“We didn’t sell quite as many tickets this year,” said YMCA executive director Kristin Vaughan. “We sold a little over 400. Normally we have closer to 600.”
Nixon’s Catering of Edenton, North Carolina provided the catering for the festival, which consisted of local favorites such as oysters, shrimp, and hush puppies. Raffle tickets were also sold at the event. For $5, attendees could enter their names for a chance to win a red Yeti cooler.
Proceeds from the event will go directly toward funding the YMCA’s childcare programs, which include preschool and summer camp.
Those who missed this year’s festival won’t have to wait too long for the next one. According to Vaughan, the 2022 festival will be held on March 5 — just five months away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.