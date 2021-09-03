It’s funny how things work out.
More than a year ago, Larry Smith was to be transported to Richmond for rehabilitation from an infection that left him bedridden. He somehow wound up at Accordius Health in Emporia. On Monday, he left the facility walking through the door without a cane.
The extraordinary long-term battle to walk again began in March of 2020 when Smith was suddenly suffering from what he believed were back problems. Doctors discovered he had a bacteria infection attacking his spine. Bacteria entered his body through a scratch or cut. The illness was serious — deadly serious.
“I feel stupid now because that little scratch let bad bacteria into my bloodstream,” Smith said. “Somehow, it attached to my spine and grew. I went to the emergency room, and they didn’t like the way I was breathing. I was sent to Newport News, and they discovered it was a bad infection, and I would have to go through an operation. They told my brother I had a 3% to 5% chance of surviving the operation. I gave my brother power of attorney.”
Smith survived the surgery, but he was on a breathing tube. The long road to recovery began. Smith arrived at Accordius Health, and day by day worked to get better through rehabilitation exercises.
He called Accordius home and quickly adapted to his new life. He was installed as president of the residents’ committee and found plenty of activities to keep himself busy between the rehabilitation exercises. He grew assorted plants throughout the facility and the court square garden. The plants included Sweet Iris, Pink Sky, Mexican Mint, and other household plants. He also grew collards, peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetables.
Smith had done some gardening when he was a child growing up in the Bakersfield, California, area. It is undoubtedly a different hobby than what he did to make a living in Newport News.
Before the infection left Smith Bedridden, he was a master welding fabricator. He built things out of stainless steel for electricians. Smith led most of the engineering designs on his projects. The work led to cuts and scratches on his hands and other parts of his body. The working environment certainly was not sanitary.
“I didn’t think much of a scratch or cut,” Smith said. “I would put a piece of tape or bandage it up and keep on going. I suggest to anybody that gets a small cut to take care of it. You don’t want anything like this.”
Smith gave away many of his plants at Accordius to nurses and aides that helped him recover during the last year. He hopes a gardener can come to Accordius once a month to take care of the remaining plants.
Smith is headed to Missouri to live with his brother David. Smith’s children and grandchildren also reside in the Show-Me state near his brother. He is looking forward to being with his family. However, leaving the site he called home for a year is bittersweet.
“There are several people I’m really going to miss,” he said. “I’m very thankful for this place. If it wasn’t for the staff and nurses, I would still be in bed. I’m so thankful for everything.”
Smith describes the Accordius leadership, staff, and residents as friends. Many have been with him since day one and have watched his recovery process.
Accordius Health’s Melissa Thibeault is one of the staff members that played a vital role in Smith’s recovery. She is also one of the friends he will miss when he exits the facility. The feeling is mutual for Thibeault.
“I’m going to miss him a lot,” she said. “He’s been wonderful. He’s come a long way with our help and his self-motivation.”
Smith and his brother plan on doing a lot of fishing. They went in together on a boat purchase. His brother already has a boat, but the new vessel is more of a ski boat with more size. Smith said it is safer as well. He said he will keep in touch with his friends at Accordius Health, who did so much to assist him in his recovery. For 14 months, he called Accordius home. The staff of Accordius did its job getting Smith back on his feet, and now he exits through the door — without a cane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.