WOODSTOCK —Xzavion Walton blistered the nets for 28 points Friday to lead Greensville County to a 59-45 win over the host Central Woodstock Falcons in a 2A state tournament quarterfinal clash.
In the fourth quarter, the Tri-Rivers District champions outscored Central (21-8) 22-12 to stretch a narrow 4-point lead into a double-digit victory margin.
Greensville's Isaiah Stephens joined Walton in double-figure scoring with 11 points. Also scoring for the Eagles were Zavion Franklin (8), Chris Rodgers (6), Tomari Coleman (2), Cedric Wilkins (2), and Chramari Richardson (2).
Greensville County (15-2) will face title favorite John Marshall (20-4) at 7 p.m. Monday, at Huguenot High School in Richmond, with a trip to the state championship game on the line. John Marshall ran past East Rockingham 91-57 Friday. The Justices will be facing Greensville for the second time in less than two weeks. They defeated the Eagles 85-41 in the Region A final on Feb. 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.