-

Xzavion Walton shoots a 3-pointer during the regional tournament. The junior scored 28 points Friday to lead Greensville County to a 59-45 win at Central Woodstock ina state quarterfinal clash.

 William Pitts/File photo

WOODSTOCK —Xzavion Walton blistered the nets for 28 points Friday to lead Greensville County to a 59-45 win over the host Central Woodstock Falcons in a 2A state tournament quarterfinal clash.

In the fourth quarter, the Tri-Rivers District champions outscored Central (21-8) 22-12 to stretch a narrow 4-point lead into a double-digit victory margin.

Greensville's Isaiah Stephens joined Walton in double-figure scoring with 11 points. Also scoring for the Eagles were Zavion Franklin (8), Chris Rodgers (6), Tomari Coleman (2), Cedric Wilkins (2), and Chramari Richardson (2).

Greensville County (15-2) will face title favorite John Marshall (20-4) at 7 p.m. Monday, at Huguenot High School in Richmond, with a trip to the state championship game on the line. John Marshall ran past East Rockingham 91-57 Friday. The Justices will be facing Greensville for the second time in less than two weeks. They defeated the Eagles 85-41 in the Region A final on Feb. 25