The EGRA Minor League All-Stars proved to be good at climbing out of holes throughout the district tournament at Meherrin River Park.
The squad had one more hole to climb Wednesday to win the district title and did so in impressive fashion toppling Brunswick 17-11. It marked the team’s third straight win in an elimination game to reach the summit. The final two wins came against a Brunswick team that put the EGRA All-Stars on the brink of elimination by toppling the local squad 19-14 earlier in the tournament.
“The first time they beat us we had a couple of really bad innings that put us in a hole, and we never got out of that hole,” EGRA manager Billy Wrenn said. “I felt we could compete with them if we had the chance. We came back and played them again, and we did compete with them very well. Tonight we came out and had some really good bats and good pitching. Everything just kind of went our way. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Brunswick drew first blood with a pair of first-inning runs, but the EGRA All-Stars answered dramatically in the bottom of the frame. Wrenn’s squad sent 14 batters to the plate. Emarion Jarrell led off the inning with a sharply hit ball to center field that was snagged out of the air by Carter Washburn for an out. Jasaun Turner singled to give EGRA its first baserunner. Levi Pearce followed with an RBI triple to put his squad on the board. Moments later, Pearce knotted the score scooting home on a wild pitch.
After recording a second out, Brunswick appeared ready to take its turn at-bat in the top of the second with the game knotted at 2. That didn’t happen. Lance Thompson’s single started a run of nine batters reaching base. When Pearce struck out to end the frame, the team sporting the green jerseys had already plated another six runs to take an 8-2 lead into the second inning.
The EGRA lead ballooned to double-digits in the bottom of the second inning. The host team scored five runs to push the advantage to 13-2. Mason Temple led off the inning with a triple. Jackson Moore, Sawyer Wrenn, Jarrell, and Turner had base hits in the stanza. Turner’s single drove in Wrenn and Jarrell with the 12th and 13th runs.
The visitors got the bats going in the top half of the third, plating six runs to cut the deficit to 13-8. Brunswick’s Evan Goode provided another spark blanking the EGRA squad in the bottom of the frame.
Strong relief pitching by EGRA reliever Lance Thompson kept the Brunswick bats at bay in the fourth and fifth innings. The host team took advantage in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs to boost the edge to nine runs, 17-8. Moore ripped a triple to start the inning. Wrenn followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to center to put another dent in the scoreboard. Jarrell, Turner, and Pearce also scored in the frame.
Brunswick appeared to have something brewing when five of its first six batters reached during the top of the sixth to close the gap to 17-11. The EGRA All-Stars had one more hand to play and came up with a royal flush in reliever Justin Wright. The right-handed hurler struck out consecutive batters to shut the door. The EGRA All-Stars celebrated their victory, but with more baseball to play, it will be a short-lived celebration. The team next heads to Martinsville to play in the state tournament.
“We’ll work hard between now and then and see if we can put something together, and maybe bring that trophy home,” Billy Wrenn said.
Jarrell led the EGRA attack going 3-4 with a pair of RBI. Thompson and Moore had two base hits, each for the hosts. Moore touched home plate three times. Carson Washburn led the Brunswick offense going 2-4 and scoring three runs.
