Most people discover early on that the daily routine on the job can be stressful at times. For law enforcement officers, that stress is magnified.
They are tasked with responding to distress calls and facing citizens having their worst days. Those wearing the badge are putting their lives on the line every day.
Last week the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department, and several clergy members announced the inception of the GSO-EPD Chaplains Program to provide another avenue to help law enforcement officers cope with the daily pressures of the job.
Law enforcement officers, EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw, and GCSO Sheriff Tim Jarratt met at Veterans Park with eight clergy members to announce the program’s launch. Pastor Larry Walczkowski of Word of Life Assembly of God asked officers if they knew of anyone, including themselves if a problem in life has been made worse by the job. Nearly everyone raised their hands.
“That’s a perfect example of what we are here for,” Walczkowski said. “If you just want to sit down with a cup of coffee and just vent, and say, this part of my job sucks. This part of my job is something I wish I didn’t have to deal with, we want you to know that is part of what we are here for.”
The program has been in the works for several years but was slowed when the pandemic swept through Emporia-Greensville. Jarratt and Pinksaw said the seed was planted in 2015 when active community member Robert Smith and others called for a Community Prayer event to pray over local law enforcement.
Jarratt said the Chaplains Program is an excellent liaison between law enforcement and the community and urged officers and deputies to take advantage of the program.
“The way the world is today, there is so much baggage, so much animosity, we need to continue to work together,” Jarratt said.
Pinksaw said members of law enforcement need to take care of their physical well-being, mental well-being, and spiritual well-being.
Pinksaw said early in his law enforcement career, he had the opportunity to take advantage of a similar program. At first, he was resistant to the idea. Still, as he grew in his career and maturity, he realized its importance and took advantage of it.
Walczkowski said the program is designed to assist those that want to come for spiritual guidance. What is brought before the clergy does not get shared with Jarratt or Pinksaw. Suppose the answers are not readily available from the ministers. In that case, they likely have the resources to refer to those seeking their assistance.
“To me, this is an exciting time because we are coming together as a group,” Pinksaw said. “The sheriff and I always talk about it. We need each other. It doesn’t matter if we’re wearing brown or wearing blue. We’re a team. We’re serving the same citizens. You guys are the most important resources we have.”
It’s a resource needed in Emporia-Greensville. The Chaplains Program provides another resource to those serving and protecting the community.
