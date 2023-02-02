At last week’s meeting of the Greensville County School Board, parents who packed the cafeteria at Greensville County High School were formally introduced to two of the people who have been tasked with shepherding their schools through this year and beyond.
First introduced was new Greensville County High School principal Lindell Palmer, who is taking over the role on an interim basis. The previous principal, Noah Rogers, left earlier this year under a storm of controversy.
Palmer spent nearly four decades working in various roles within the Mecklenburg County public school system, including serving as principal at Bluestone High School in Skipwith from 2000 to 2010. Today, he still serves on the Mecklenburg County School Board.
“This is an outstanding school system and we are going to work hard to make it even better,” said Palmer in his introductory speech.
Also introduced was Victor Fenner, the new principal at E.W. Wyatt Middle School. Unlike Palmer, Fenner has been installed on a permanent basis. He took the position in July, but could not assume his post straight away due to undisclosed family issues. For the first semester, Palmer filled his place as interim principal at Wyatt, just as he is doing now at the high school.
“I cannot share with you the excitement and the gratitude I feel that you have afforded me the opportunity to lead such a great school as E.W. Wyatt,” said Fenner. “I will work tirelessly to make certain that we are in a trajectory towards accreditation.”
Fenner, who has worked in education for 39 years brings leadership qualities which were forged in the United States Marine Corps, where he advanced all the way to rank E-6 — staff sergeant. During the board meeting, attendees were taken aback at Fenner’s enthusiasm as he went through a presentation of Wyatt students’ improvements in state assessments.
“He’s a veteran, and we’re happy to have that experience here in Greensville County,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “We’re happy to have both of them leading our schools.”
