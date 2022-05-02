CHA Consulting Water and Wastewater Vice President and Chief Engineer Aziz Ahmed told the Emporia City Council work is needed to assure the water supply for the municipality’s citizens.
The Meherrin River flows into the reservoir to supply the city’s water. The reservoir’s water capacity is shrinking with time. Emporia has an emergency connection agreement with Greensville should something go awry with the water supply. Ahmed said that is not good enough.
“If anything goes wrong with your intake at the reservoir you won’t get enough water from the county side to meet your demand throughout the city,” he said.
CHA Consulting is working with the Virginia Department of Health for plans concerning water intake improvements in Emporia. One strategy is to replace the four existing water intake screens and add another two to the mix. Ahmed said the VDH agreed to look at limited dredging options to assist the city in keeping its water supply plentiful in the reservoir. CHA is also discussing options with two dredging contractors.
Councilman Woody Harris said silt from logging and farming moved the water channels and forced the city to move its intake system in the past to ensure the municipality’s residents’ water supply. Ahmed said he believes the intake system was installed in the early 1990s.
Ahmed and city officials are working jointly to pinpoint the water intake issues and prepare a funding application by May 6.
