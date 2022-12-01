This past May, Dr. Kevin Swenson moved his dental practice into a brand-new building on North Main Street. But dentistry is not the only thing that happens in Swenson’s new office. From the very same building, Kevin’s wife Kelly operates the non-profit animal rescue organization Luv4Pawz, which has been in operation since 2015.
The bulk of Luv4Pawz’s work is to rescue abandoned pets, as well as finding new and loving homes for animals kept in shelters in Emporia/Greensville, Southampton, and Brunswick areas.
“If there’s animals on the side of the road, we help them,” said Mrs. Swenson. “Anything to support the whole community with their animals.”
Recently, Kelly and the animal rescue held a fundraiser bake sale event outside the Emporia Dental office. All proceeds from the sale will go directly to Luv4Pawz — specifically, to make sure that the organization can continue to support local pets.
“This fundraiser goes to the vet care that’s needed for all the animals if they have a broken leg, if they need to be spayed or neutered…any kind of care that they need,” said Mrs. Swenson.
Outside the front door, the dentist’s office became a bakery, lined with pies, cookies, breads, and doggy treats for sale. Several people within the community, including some members of Emporia Dental’s staff, donated their own baked goods to the cause.
Sharon Garza, who owns Sweet Emporia Bakery located on West Atlantic Street, donated some of her homemade doggy treats. So did Paula Seward, a front desk assistant at Emporia Dental.
The fundraiser sale continued into the Emporia Dental building, where interested parties could purchase tiny knitted goods and T-shirts.
Another part of the fundraising came from raffle tickets. For as little as $5, visitors could enter for a chance to win either a free snoring treatment or tooth whitening treatment at Emporia Dental.
You can donate to Luv4Pawz anytime by visiting www.luv4pawzrescue.org. Luv4Pawz is also looking for volunteers to take care of rescued animals or providing foster care.
