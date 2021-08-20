A month and a half of playing football and other sports brought kids to the Washington Park Sports Camp from July 1 to Aug. 15. It was the lessons learned through mentoring and teaching that made the camp a successful endeavor.
Washington Park Center Executive Director Willie Gillus headed the camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.
“We also invited speakers from our community to stop by, such as our Sheriffs Department,” Gillus said. Deputy Saul Moore stopped by to give insight on his career as a law enforcement officer and his athletic career at GCHS.”
The Center is more than a site for an athletic camp for children. It provides meals for kids five days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The summer sports camp ended Wednesday, but the youth programs continue throughout the year.
“This is my life’s work in helping kids,” Gillus said. “We will have programs all year at the Center. We have games for our elderly community every Tuesday from 11 a.m till 2 p.m.”
The 1982 GCHS graduate Gillus eventually became the head football coach at his alma mater Norfolk State and successful head coaching stints at Southampton High School and a state championship heading Surry County High School.
Gillus’ work doesn’t stop at mentoring kids at the Center. His giving back to the community continues as an assistant football coach at Greensville County High School. For a month and a half this summer, his work brought campers together at Washington Park to instill life skills to prepare them for future endeavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.