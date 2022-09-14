During a somber Tuesday City Council special meeting, Emporia's governing body appointed Carla Harris to fill her late husband's District 4 seat through Dec. 31. Thirty-four-year District 4 Councilman F. Woodrow Harris died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 9.
"Based on the last two times we went through a situation like this, this is exactly what we have done in the past," Councilman Jim Saunders said as he motioned to appoint Carla to the seat.
In 2006, the City Council appointed Doris White to fill the unexpired term of her husband, Ronnie White representing District 5. Doris remains the District 5 representative on the Emporia City Council.
Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey approached Carla to ask her to fill the seat. Carla was on hand Tuesday. Councilman Clifton Threat opened the special session with a prayer. Carey expressed her heartfelt condolences to Carla and thanked her for agreeing to assume the duties of representing District 4.
City Manager William Johnson explained the process to the city's governing body. The municipalities bylaws require a sudden vacancy to be filled within 30 days by a majority vote of the Council. When Johnson finished speaking, Saunders followed with his motion to his peers. Carol Mercer seconded the motion to push it to a vote.
On Wednesday morning, Harris took the oath of office from JoAnne Conner at the Greensville County Clerk's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.